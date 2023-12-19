Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: USC 5-5, Alabama State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will be home for the holidays to greet the USC Trojans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Alabama State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a hard 74-56 fall against the Tigers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Alabama State has scored all season.

Alabama State's loss came about despite a quality game from Antonio TJ Madlock, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 91-75 margin.

Despite the loss, USC had strong showings from Boogie Ellis, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, and Oziyah Sellers, who scored 13 points.

The Hornets bumped their record down to 4-5 with that loss, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.9 points per game. As for the Trojans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Alabama State was pulverized by USC 96-58 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Alabama State was down 48-23.

Series History

USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.