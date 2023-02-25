Who's Playing
Alabama A&M @ Alabama State
Current Records: Alabama A&M 12-16; Alabama State 8-20
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets are 12-3 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Alabama State has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Alabama A&M at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 70-65 to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Florida A&M Rattlers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Alabama A&M was far and away the favorite.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Alabama State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Alabama State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alabama State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Alabama State 61 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Alabama State 65 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Alabama State 68 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Alabama State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 50
- Jan 13, 2018 - Alabama State 70 vs. Alabama A&M 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Alabama State 97 vs. Alabama A&M 89
- Jan 14, 2017 - Alabama State 57 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Alabama State 74 vs. Alabama A&M 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 75