Who's Playing
Southern @ Alabama State
Current Records: Southern 12-11; Alabama State 6-17
What to Know
Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Alabama State Hornets and the Southern Jaguars will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southern winning the first 72-58 at home and Alabama State taking the second 77-67.
The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Grambling Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 73-60.
Meanwhile, Southern has to be hurting after a devastating 82-61 loss at the hands of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday.
Alabama State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Alabama State is now 6-17 while the Jaguars sit at 12-11. The Hornets are 3-13 after losses this year, Southern 5-5.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
Odds
The Jaguars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southern have won ten out of their last 16 games against Alabama State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Alabama State 77 vs. Southern 67
- Feb 07, 2022 - Southern 72 vs. Alabama State 58
- Feb 22, 2021 - Southern 75 vs. Alabama State 66
- Jan 25, 2021 - Alabama State 66 vs. Southern 64
- Mar 10, 2020 - Southern 67 vs. Alabama State 53
- Feb 22, 2020 - Southern 56 vs. Alabama State 44
- Jan 25, 2020 - Southern 80 vs. Alabama State 71
- Feb 25, 2019 - Alabama State 60 vs. Southern 57
- Jan 28, 2019 - Alabama State 69 vs. Southern 65
- Feb 17, 2018 - Southern 71 vs. Alabama State 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Southern 63 vs. Alabama State 61
- Feb 20, 2017 - Southern 79 vs. Alabama State 73
- Jan 23, 2017 - Alabama State 79 vs. Southern 65
- Mar 10, 2016 - Southern 83 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 20, 2016 - Alabama State 77 vs. Southern 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - Southern 73 vs. Alabama State 69