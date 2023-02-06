Who's Playing

Southern @ Alabama State

Current Records: Southern 12-11; Alabama State 6-17

What to Know

Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Alabama State Hornets and the Southern Jaguars will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southern winning the first 72-58 at home and Alabama State taking the second 77-67.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Grambling Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 73-60.

Meanwhile, Southern has to be hurting after a devastating 82-61 loss at the hands of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Alabama State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Alabama State is now 6-17 while the Jaguars sit at 12-11. The Hornets are 3-13 after losses this year, Southern 5-5.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern have won ten out of their last 16 games against Alabama State.