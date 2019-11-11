Watch Alabama vs. FAU: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Alabama vs. Florida Atlantic basketball game
Who's Playing
Alabama (home) vs. FAU (away)
Current Records: Alabama 0-1; FAU 1-1
Last Season Records: Alabama 18-15; FAU 17-15
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 8 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, FAU and Alabama will really light up the scoreboard.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes took down FAU 74-60.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Alabama, but luck did not. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-80. G John Petty had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 35 minutes with only nine points and four turnovers.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls rank 30th in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 77.5 on average. As for Alabama, they enter the contest with only 81 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 149
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
