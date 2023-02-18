Who's Playing

Georgia @ Alabama

Current Records: Georgia 16-10; Alabama 22-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide are heading back home. The Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Bama is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Bama came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, falling 68-59. The top scorers for Bama were forward Brandon Miller (15 points) and guard Jaden Bradley (14 points).

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday UGA sidestepped the LSU Tigers for a 65-63 win.

Bama is now 22-4 while the Bulldogs sit at 16-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson Tide have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them third in college basketball. Less enviably, UGA has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama have won five out of their last nine games against Georgia.