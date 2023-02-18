Who's Playing
Georgia @ Alabama
Current Records: Georgia 16-10; Alabama 22-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide are heading back home. The Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Bama is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
Bama came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, falling 68-59. The top scorers for Bama were forward Brandon Miller (15 points) and guard Jaden Bradley (14 points).
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday UGA sidestepped the LSU Tigers for a 65-63 win.
Bama is now 22-4 while the Bulldogs sit at 16-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson Tide have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them third in college basketball. Less enviably, UGA has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alabama have won five out of their last nine games against Georgia.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Georgia 82 vs. Alabama 76
- Mar 06, 2021 - Alabama 89 vs. Georgia 79
- Feb 13, 2021 - Alabama 115 vs. Georgia 82
- Feb 08, 2020 - Alabama 105 vs. Georgia 102
- Feb 06, 2019 - Alabama 89 vs. Georgia 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - Georgia 65 vs. Alabama 46
- Feb 23, 2017 - Georgia 60 vs. Alabama 55
- Jan 25, 2017 - Alabama 80 vs. Georgia 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - Georgia 70 vs. Alabama 63