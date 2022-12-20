Who's Playing

Jackson State @ No. 9 Alabama

Current Records: Jackson State 1-10; Alabama 9-2

What to Know

The #9 Alabama Crimson Tide will be home for the holidays to greet the Jackson State Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Crimson Tide came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 100-90. Forward Brandon Miller did his best for Bama, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with six boards.

Meanwhile, a win for Jackson State just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, falling 102-52.

Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 30-point (!) margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Bama against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Bama is now 9-2 while the Tigers sit at 1-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson Tide come into the game boasting the 16th most points per game in college basketball at 83.6. Less enviably, Jackson State is 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Jackson State.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 30-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 29-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.