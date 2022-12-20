Who's Playing

Jackson State @ No. 4 Alabama

Current Records: Jackson State 1-10; Alabama 9-2

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will take on the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

A win for the Tigers just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Texas Tech Red Raiders and fell 102-52.

Meanwhile, Bama came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 100-90. Forward Brandon Miller did his best for Bama, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Jackson State is now 1-10 while Bama sits at 9-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Jackson State is 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.6 on average. The Crimson Tide's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 83.6 points per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.