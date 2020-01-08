Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Alabama
Current Records: Mississippi State 9-4; Alabama 7-6
What to Know
The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Bama dropped the ball on Saturday, starting off the new year with a 104-98 loss to the Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Herbert Jones, who had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds, and G John Petty, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, MSU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 80-68 to the Auburn Tigers. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs had strong showings from F Abdul Ado, who had six points along with 11 boards and nine blocks, and F Reggie Perry, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards. Perry has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses put Bama at 7-6 and MSU at 9-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson Tide rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.9 on average. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 46.80% field goal percentage, good for 28th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 156
Series History
Alabama have won six out of their last nine games against Mississippi State.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Mississippi State 81 vs. Alabama 62
- Jan 29, 2019 - Alabama 83 vs. Mississippi State 79
- Feb 06, 2018 - Mississippi State 67 vs. Alabama 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Alabama 68 vs. Mississippi State 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Alabama 75 vs. Mississippi State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Alabama 71 vs. Mississippi State 62
- Jan 03, 2017 - Alabama 68 vs. Mississippi State 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Mississippi State 67 vs. Alabama 61
- Feb 02, 2016 - Alabama 82 vs. Mississippi State 80
-
