Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Alabama

Current Records: Mississippi State 9-4; Alabama 7-6

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Bama dropped the ball on Saturday, starting off the new year with a 104-98 loss to the Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Herbert Jones, who had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds, and G John Petty, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, MSU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 80-68 to the Auburn Tigers. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs had strong showings from F Abdul Ado, who had six points along with 11 boards and nine blocks, and F Reggie Perry, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards. Perry has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Bama at 7-6 and MSU at 9-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson Tide rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.9 on average. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 46.80% field goal percentage, good for 28th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 156

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won six out of their last nine games against Mississippi State.