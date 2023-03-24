Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Alabama

Regular Season Records: San Diego State 29-6; Alabama 31-5

What to Know

The #18 San Diego State Aztecs and the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 24 at KFC Yum! Center in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

San Diego State earned some more postseason success in their matchup this past Saturday. They took their contest against the Furman Paladins by a conclusive 75-52 score. The Aztecs got double-digit scores from four players: guard Micah Parrish (16), guard Darrion Trammell (13), guard Lamont Butler (12), and guard Matt Bradley (10).

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Crimson Tide proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Bama's way against Maryland as they made off with a 73-51 victory. Guard Jahvon Quinerly was the offensive standout of the game for Bama, picking up 22 points.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego State ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average. As for the Crimson Tide, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them second in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.