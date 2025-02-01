Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Binghamton 9-12, Albany 11-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. The Bearcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, Binghamton finally turned things around against Vermont on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Catamounts. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bearcats have posted since December 18, 2024.

Even though they won, Binghamton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Albany was able to grind out a solid win over N.J. Tech on Saturday, taking the game 68-62.

Binghamton's victory bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Albany, the win got them back to even at 11-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Binghamton has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against Albany in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 70-65. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.