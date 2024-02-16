Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Albany after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 41-28.

If Albany keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-13 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with a 7-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: N.J. Tech 7-15, Albany 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Albany is 8-1 against the Highlanders since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Albany is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

After soaring to 102 points the game before, Albany faltered in their contest on Thursday. They took a 69-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearcats. That's two games in a row now that Albany has lost by exactly 12 points.

N.J. Tech fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against the River Hawks by a score of 71-64 on Saturday.

The Great Danes have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 7-15.

Going forward, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Albany was able to grind out a solid victory over the Highlanders in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-73. Does Albany have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Highlanders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Albany is a big 7.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Great Danes slightly, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Albany has won 8 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.