Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: UMass Lowell 11-4, Albany 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Albany is preparing for their first America East matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.

Albany took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They came out on top against Stony Brook by a score of 77-70.

Albany relied on the efforts of Amar'E Marshall, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points, and Justin Neely, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Marshall also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.4 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Monday. They put a hurting on the Lions to the tune of 101-39. The matchup marked the River Hawks' most dominant victory of the season.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Emerson only posted nine.

Albany now has a winning record of 8-7. As for UMass Lowell, their win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Albany came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous matchup back in February, falling 104-95. Will Albany have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Albany and UMass Lowell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.