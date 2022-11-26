Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Albany

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 4-1; Albany 3-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Florida Atlantic Owls will be on the road. They will square off against the Albany Great Danes at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex.

Florida Atlantic was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 76-55 margin over the Detroit Titans.

As for Albany, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Tuesday. The Great Danes had just enough and edged out Presbyterian 68-65.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 4-1 and Albany to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Owls and Albany clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.