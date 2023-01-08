Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Albany

Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-2; Albany 5-12

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the Albany Great Danes last season on scores of 47-57 and 62-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UMass Lowell and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at McDonough Sports Complex. The River Hawks should still be riding high after a win, while the Great Danes will be looking to right the ship.

The Maine Black Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Maine 72-70.

Meanwhile, Albany came up short against the UMBC Retrievers this past Thursday, falling 92-83.

UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-2 ATS in away games but only 9-5 all in all.

UMass Lowell's win brought them up to 14-2 while Albany's defeat pulled them down to 5-12. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: UMass Lowell have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Great Danes have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Albany.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Albany have won nine out of their last 14 games against UMass Lowell.