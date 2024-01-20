Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Texas So. 4-11, Alcorn State 2-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After 14 games on the road, Alcorn State is heading back home. The Alcorn State Braves and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex.

After a 92-76 finish the last time they played, Alcorn State and Alabama State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Braves fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 55-53.

Meanwhile, Texas So. entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 93-61 win over the Delta Devils. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Texas So. did.

The Braves' loss dropped their record down to 2-14. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.

Alcorn State came up short against Texas So. when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 66-62. Will Alcorn State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Alcorn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas So..