Who's Playing
Texas So. Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Texas So. 4-11, Alcorn State 2-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
After 14 games on the road, Alcorn State is heading back home. The Alcorn State Braves and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex.
After a 92-76 finish the last time they played, Alcorn State and Alabama State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Braves fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 55-53.
Meanwhile, Texas So. entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 93-61 win over the Delta Devils. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Texas So. did.
The Braves' loss dropped their record down to 2-14. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.
Alcorn State came up short against Texas So. when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 66-62. Will Alcorn State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Alcorn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas So..
- Mar 08, 2023 - Texas So. 66 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 27, 2023 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Texas So. 81
- Jan 14, 2023 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Texas So. 74
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas So. 87 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 28, 2022 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Texas So. 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Texas So. 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas So. 78 vs. Alcorn State 55
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas So. 80 vs. Alcorn State 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Alcorn State 90 vs. Texas So. 75
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alcorn State 95 vs. Texas So. 80