Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-9; Alcorn State 3-10

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 2-11 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Alabama A&M and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Alabama A&M beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 75-68 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 67-66 to the Jackson State Tigers.

Alabama A&M is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Bulldogs are now 6-9 while the Braves sit at 3-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Alabama A&M is stumbling into the contest with the 24th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Alcorn State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Alabama A&M.