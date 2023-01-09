Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Alabama State 4-12; Alcorn State 4-10

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets are 3-10 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Hornets and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State will be strutting in after a win while Alabama State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Alabama State as they fell 61-58 to the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State strolled past the Alabama A&M Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 89-76.

Alabama State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Hornets are now 4-12 while the Braves sit at 4-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama State has only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn States have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 37.60% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Alcorn State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.