Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Alcorn State
Current Records: Alabama State 4-12; Alcorn State 4-10
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets are 3-10 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Hornets and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State will be strutting in after a win while Alabama State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was close but no cigar for Alabama State as they fell 61-58 to the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State strolled past the Alabama A&M Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 89-76.
Alabama State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Hornets are now 4-12 while the Braves sit at 4-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama State has only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn States have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 37.60% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Braves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Alcorn State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 10, 2022 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Alabama State 60
- Feb 24, 2021 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Alabama State 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Alcorn State 57 vs. Alabama State 52
- Feb 24, 2020 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Alabama State 77
- Jan 27, 2020 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Alabama State 60
- Feb 23, 2019 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Alabama State 69
- Jan 26, 2019 - Alabama State 74 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Feb 19, 2018 - Alabama State 82 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Jan 22, 2018 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Alabama State 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Alabama State 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - Alcorn State 78 vs. Alabama State 71
- Feb 22, 2016 - Alabama State 73 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Jan 25, 2016 - Alcorn State 77 vs. Alabama State 72