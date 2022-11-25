Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 3-2; Alcorn State 2-3

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will take on the Alcorn State Braves at 1 p.m. ET Friday at Don Haskins Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It looks like Cal State Bakersfield got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.

As for Alcorn State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were completely outmatched by the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and fell 98-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Roadrunners are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Cal State Bakersfield at 3-2 and Alcorn State at a reciprocal 2-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal State Bakersfield is stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.8 on average. The Braves have had an even harder time: they are 25th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Odds

The Roadrunners are a slight 2-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.