Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Jackson State 1-12; Alcorn State 3-9

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Braves and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State won both of their matches against Jackson State last season (65-50 and 61-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 88-46, which was the final score in Alcorn State's tilt against the Dayton Flyers last week. Guard Dominic Brewton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Tigers and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Jackson State falling 80-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put Alcorn State at 3-9 and Jackson State at 1-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Braves have only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Alcorn State.