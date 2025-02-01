Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ American Eagles

Current Records: Army 12-9, American 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the American Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. The Black Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

Army will bounce into Saturday's matchup after (finally) beating Colgate, who they had gone 0-10 against in their ten prior meetings. Army came out on top against Colgate by a score of 84-72 on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Black Knights considering their 53-point performance the contest before.

Army's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kevin McCarthy, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave McCarthy a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was AJ Allenspach, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 10 points.

Meanwhile, American waltzed into their match on Wednesday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They walked away with a 75-68 win over the Leopards.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead American to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matt Rogers, who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. Greg Jones was another key player, posting 17 points.

Army is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for American, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Army has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like American struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Army might still be hurting after the devastating 73-51 defeat they got from American in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Army avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.