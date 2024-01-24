Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ American Eagles

Current Records: Holy Cross 5-14, American 10-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Holy Cross has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Holy Cross Crusaders and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. American took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Holy Cross, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, Holy Cross' game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Greyhounds by a score of 86-78.

Caleb Kenney and Will Batchelder were among the main playmakers for Holy Cross as the former scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and the latter scored 18 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kenney has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored American on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Mountain Hawks by a score of 70-68.

Despite their loss, American saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matt Rogers, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rogers has scored all season. Elijah Stephens was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists.

The Crusaders' victory bumped their record up to 5-14. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-9.

Holy Cross was able to grind out a solid victory over American in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 74-66. Will Holy Cross repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.