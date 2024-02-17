Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ American Eagles

Current Records: Lafayette 10-16, American 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, American is heading back home. They and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, American will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though American has not done well against the Midshipmen recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Eagles strolled past the Midshipmen with points to spare, taking the game 59-42. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, as American's was.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lafayette last Wednesday, but the final result did not. The matchup between them and the Greyhounds wasn't particularly close, with the Leopards falling 79-64. Lafayette has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Leopards, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-16.

American came out on top in a nail-biter against the Leopards in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 69-66. Will American repeat their success, or do the Leopards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

American is a 5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 125 points.

Series History

Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.