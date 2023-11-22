Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ American Eagles

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 1-2, American 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

American and Mt St Mary's are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The American Eagles will be playing at home against the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

American fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Georgetown on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 88-83 to the Hoyas. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lincoln Ball, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Elijah Stephens, who scored 12 points along with 9 assists.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Hoyas on Saturday and fell 83-72.

Despite the loss, Mt St Mary's had strong showings from De'Shayne Montgomery, who scored 17 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Dola Adebayo, who scored 14 points along with 3 steals. Less helpful for Mt St Mary's was Dakota Leffew's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 2-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Mountaineers, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: American have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

American beat Mt St Mary's 69-61 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will American repeat their success, or does Mt St Mary's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American and Mt St Mary's both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.