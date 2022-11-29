Who's Playing

Albany @ American

Current Records: Albany 3-5; American 4-2

What to Know

The American Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bender Arena. American will be seeking to avenge the 68-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 30 of 2019.

The Eagles had enough points to win and then some against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday, taking their game 66-55.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Albany and the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Great Danes falling 73-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

American's win lifted them to 4-2 while Albany's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. We'll see if American can repeat their recent success or if Albany bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.