Who's Playing
Army West Point @ American
Current Records: Army West Point 11-10; American 12-7
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Army and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Black Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-71 to the Navy Midshipmen. A silver lining for Army was the play of forward Chris Mann, who had 28 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, American was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the Colgate Raiders. One thing holding American back was the mediocre play of guard Elijah Stephens, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Army is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Black Knights are now 11-10 while the Eagles sit at 12-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. American is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Army West Point have won nine out of their last 15 games against American.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Army West Point 72 vs. American 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - American 83 vs. Army West Point 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Army West Point 76 vs. American 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Army West Point 89 vs. American 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - American 72 vs. Army West Point 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - American 68 vs. Army West Point 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - American 77 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - American 71 vs. Army West Point 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Army West Point 82 vs. American 70
- Jan 08, 2018 - Army West Point 58 vs. American 54
- Feb 28, 2017 - Army West Point 74 vs. American 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - American 61 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Army West Point 53 vs. American 49
- Feb 13, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 59
- Jan 17, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 45