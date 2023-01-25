Who's Playing

Army West Point @ American

Current Records: Army West Point 11-10; American 12-7

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Army and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Black Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-71 to the Navy Midshipmen. A silver lining for Army was the play of forward Chris Mann, who had 28 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, American was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the Colgate Raiders. One thing holding American back was the mediocre play of guard Elijah Stephens, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Army is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Black Knights are now 11-10 while the Eagles sit at 12-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. American is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Army West Point have won nine out of their last 15 games against American.