Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ American

Current Records: Holy Cross 8-18; American 15-9

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the American Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 21 of 2018. Holy Cross and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

On Monday, the Crusaders lost to the Lafayette Leopards at home by a decisive 72-58 margin. Despite the loss, Holy Cross got a solid performance out of guard Will Batchelder, who shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, American was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 60-54 to the Boston University Terriers.

Holy Cross is now 8-18 while the Eagles sit at 15-9. Holy Cross is 7-10 after losses this year, American 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

American have won ten out of their last 14 games against Holy Cross.