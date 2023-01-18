Who's Playing
Lafayette @ American
Current Records: Lafayette 5-14; American 12-5
What to Know
The American Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. American and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. Lafayette will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
The contest between American and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with American falling 78-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Lafayette strolled past the Holy Cross Crusaders with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 62-48.
American is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take American against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
American is now 12-5 while Lafayette sits at 5-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: American comes into the matchup boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. Less enviably, the Leopards are stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Lafayette.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Lafayette have won nine out of their last 14 games against American.
- Dec 30, 2022 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 47
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lafayette 71 vs. American 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - Lafayette 69 vs. American 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - American 79 vs. Lafayette 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. American 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 79
- Feb 27, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. American 86
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lafayette 90 vs. American 85
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lafayette 62 vs. American 53
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lafayette 78 vs. American 65
- Jan 18, 2017 - American 71 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 20, 2016 - American 81 vs. Lafayette 73