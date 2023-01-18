Who's Playing

Lafayette @ American

Current Records: Lafayette 5-14; American 12-5

What to Know

The American Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. American and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bender Arena. Lafayette will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between American and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with American falling 78-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Lafayette strolled past the Holy Cross Crusaders with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 62-48.

American is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take American against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

American is now 12-5 while Lafayette sits at 5-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: American comes into the matchup boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. Less enviably, the Leopards are stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Lafayette.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia



Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Lafayette have won nine out of their last 14 games against American.