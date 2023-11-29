Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: ETSU 3-3, App. State 4-2

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will be playing at home against the ETSU Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

App. State entered their tilt with Austin Peay with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Mountaineers were the clear victor by a 78-58 margin over the Governors. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to App. State, App. State is are in good company: they have won three games by 20 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact ETSU proved on Friday. They walked away with a 82-71 victory over the Bulldogs.

Their wins bumped the Mountaineers to 4-2 and the Governors to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

App. State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against ETSU in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 74-70 victory. Will App. State repeat their success, or does ETSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against ETSU.