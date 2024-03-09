Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-23, App. State 26-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.9% better than the opposition, a fact App. State proved on Friday. Everything went their way against the Red Wolves as the Mountaineers made off with a 80-57 victory.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern entered their tilt with South Alabama with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Eagles came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 76-71 on Thursday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia Southern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nate Brafford, who scored 13 points along with three blocks. Brafford didn't help Georgia Southern's cause all that much against Tennessee back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Avantae Parker, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mountaineers' victory was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 26-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-23 record this season.

App. State barely slipped by Georgia Southern when the teams last played back in February, winning 85-84. Will App. State repeat their success, or does Georgia Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.