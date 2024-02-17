Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Louisiana 17-9, App. State 21-5

What to Know

App. State is on a 12-game streak of home wins, while the Ragin Cajuns are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18% better than the opposition, a fact App. State proved on Thursday. They took down the Thundering Herd 73-58.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Monarchs on Thursday, taking the game 68-60.

The Mountaineers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-5 record this season. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their victory bumped their record up to 17-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

App. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against App. State.