Old Dominion Monarchs @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Old Dominion 6-22, App. State 24-5

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Old Dominion has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Old Dominion has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Saturday, the Monarchs strolled past the Chanticleers with points to spare, taking the game 75-59.

Meanwhile, App. State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with a 65-58 victory over the Thundering Herd. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, as App. State's was.

The Monarchs' win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-22. As for the Mountaineers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-5 record this season.

Things could have been worse for Old Dominion, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 82-67 loss to the Mountaineers in their previous matchup on Thursday. Can Old Dominion avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

App. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Old Dominion.