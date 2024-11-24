Halftime Report

A win for App. State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead William & Mary 42-30.

App. State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: William & Mary 3-4, App. State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will face off against the William & Mary Tribe at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a victory while the Tribe will be stumbling in from a loss.

App. State took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top against Queens by a score of 65-53.

Even though they won, App. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, William & Mary suffered their biggest defeat since February 1st on Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 84-61 punch to the gut against North Carolina State. The game marked the Tribe's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Noah Collier, who went 9 for 16 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The win got App. State back to even at 2-2. As for William & Mary, their loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.

Odds

App. State is a 4.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

