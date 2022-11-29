Who's Playing
Furman @ App. State
Current Records: Furman 4-2; App. State 5-2
What to Know
The Furman Paladins will face off against the App. State Mountaineers on the road at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Holmes Convocation Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Furman took their matchup against the Tusculum Pioneers this past Friday by a conclusive 102-74 score.
As for the Mountaineers, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers this past Wednesday. Appalachian State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past E. Tennessee State 74-70.
Furman and Appalachian State tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but the Paladins got the W in their second match 73-65. Appalachian State is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Furman won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with App. State.
- Dec 10, 2021 - Furman 73 vs. App. State 65
- Nov 17, 2015 - Furman 0 vs. App. State 0