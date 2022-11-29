Who's Playing

Furman @ App. State

Current Records: Furman 4-2; App. State 5-2

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will face off against the App. State Mountaineers on the road at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Holmes Convocation Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Furman took their matchup against the Tusculum Pioneers this past Friday by a conclusive 102-74 score.

As for the Mountaineers, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers this past Wednesday. Appalachian State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past E. Tennessee State 74-70.

Furman and Appalachian State tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but the Paladins got the W in their second match 73-65. Appalachian State is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with App. State.