Georgia State @ App. State

Current Records: Georgia State 9-11; App. State 11-10

The App. State Mountaineers lost both of their matches to the Georgia State Panthers last season on scores of 49-58 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Mountaineers and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Appalachian State proved too difficult a challenge. Appalachian State had enough points to win and then some against Old Dominion, taking their contest 72-58.

Meanwhile, Georgia State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

Appalachian State is now 11-10 while Georgia State sits at 9-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Appalachian State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball. Less enviably, Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Panthers.

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

The Mountaineers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Georgia State have won nine out of their last 15 games against App. State.