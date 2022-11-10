Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ App. State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 0-1; App. State 1-0

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the North Carolina Central Eagles to Holmes Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory.

Appalachian State was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Warren Wilson Owls 142-74 at home.

Meanwhile, the game between North Carolina Central and the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with North Carolina Central falling 73-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, North Carolina Central had strong showings from Eric Boone, who had 18 points, and Justin Wright, who had 20 points.

Appalachian State's win brought them up to 1-0 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers come into the contest boasting the eighth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 12. On the other end of the spectrum, North Carolina Central is stumbling into the matchup with the 13th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 16.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against North Carolina Central.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

App. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.