Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ App. State

Current Records: Santa Barbara 8-2; App. State 7-5

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will take on the Santa Barbara Gauchos in a holiday battle at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Appalachian State simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Regent Royals at home 100-32.

Meanwhile, the Portland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Santa Barbara proved too difficult a challenge. The Gauchos enjoyed a cozy 85-73 victory over Portland State.

Appalachian State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Appalachian State is now 7-5 while Santa Barbara sits at 8-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Mountaineers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them 24th in college basketball. But the Gauchos come into the matchup boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.