Who's Playing

William Peace @ App. State

Current Records: William Peace 0-1; App. State 1-1

What to Know

The William Peace Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to Holmes Convocation Center at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday to face off against the App. State Mountaineers. Appalachian State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Pacers will be looking to right the ship.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 85-50, which was the final score in William Peace's tilt against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-67 win over the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Friday. Having forecasted a close win for Appalachian State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

William Peace's loss took them down to 0-1 while Appalachian State's victory pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if William Peace can steal Appalachian State's luck or if Appalachian State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.