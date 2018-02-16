WATCH: Arizona cheerleader ejected for heckling at Arizona State
The Wildcats cheerleader was thrown out while ASU was shooting free throws
An Arizona cheerleader was ejected during the second half of Thursday night's rivalry game at Arizona State, tossed by an official for his behavior while under the basket.
ESPN's cameras caught the Wildcats cheerleader on his exit to the tunnel after the official stopped play before an Arizona State free throw to ask for the removal of the apparent distraction. While Bobby Hurley showed frustration with the entire affair, the Sun Devils fans in attendance took great joy in the ejection.
According to ESPN, the cheerleader was "heckling" and "saying inappropriate things" near the court.
Arizona’s cheerleader just got ejected for heckling. Officially the most savage cheerleader alive pic.twitter.com/YPMUgGbZsj— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2018
