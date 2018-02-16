WATCH: Arizona cheerleader ejected for heckling at Arizona State

An Arizona cheerleader was ejected during the second half of Thursday night's rivalry game at Arizona State, tossed by an official for his behavior while under the basket.

ESPN's cameras caught the Wildcats cheerleader on his exit to the tunnel after the official stopped play before an Arizona State free throw to ask for the removal of the apparent distraction. While Bobby Hurley showed frustration with the entire affair, the Sun Devils fans in attendance took great joy in the ejection.

Happened on the other end of the court, so I don't know what happened. Didn't see any commotion or anything physical happen. Must have said the wrong thing. The guy got up and walked off without further incident.



The crowd, as you can imagine, cheered his exit pretty loudly. — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) February 16, 2018

According to ESPN, the cheerleader was "heckling" and "saying inappropriate things" near the court.