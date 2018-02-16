WATCH: Arizona cheerleader ejected for heckling at Arizona State

The Wildcats cheerleader was thrown out while ASU was shooting free throws

An Arizona cheerleader was ejected during the second half of Thursday night's rivalry game at Arizona State, tossed by an official for his behavior while under the basket. 

ESPN's cameras caught the Wildcats cheerleader on his exit to the tunnel after the official stopped play before an Arizona State free throw to ask for the removal of the apparent distraction. While Bobby Hurley showed frustration with the entire affair, the Sun Devils fans in attendance took great joy in the ejection. 

According to ESPN, the cheerleader was "heckling" and "saying inappropriate things" near the court. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

