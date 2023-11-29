Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Sam Houston 4-3, Arizona State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Desert Financial Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Sam Houston waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Tigers 78-61. With that victory, Sam Houston brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 49 points in their last match, Arizona State made sure to put some points up on the board against Vanderbilt on Friday. The Sun Devils strolled past the Commodores with points to spare, taking the game 82-67. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% better than the opposition, as Arizona State's was.

Arizona State relied on the efforts of Alonzo Gaffney, who scored 19 points along with 4 blocks, and Jose Perez, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds. Gaffney continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Bearkats now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Sun Devils, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Sam Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Arizona State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

