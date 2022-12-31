Who's Playing
No. 5 Arizona @ Arizona State
Current Records: Arizona 12-1; Arizona State 11-2
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 3-11 against the #5 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. ASU and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while the Sun Devils will be stumbling in from a loss.
A victory for ASU just wasn't in the stars last Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 97-60 bruising that they suffered against the San Francisco Dons. One thing holding ASU back was the mediocre play of guard Frankie Collins, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting.
Meanwhile, Arizona took their contest against the Morgan State Bears last week by a conclusive 93-68 score. It was another big night for the Wildcats' forward Azuolas Tubelis, who had 26 points in addition to nine boards.
The Sun Devils are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
ASU is now 11-2 while Arizona sits at 12-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them 11th in college basketball. But the Wildcats rank first in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.20% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arizona State.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arizona 67 vs. Arizona State 56
- Jan 25, 2021 - Arizona 80 vs. Arizona State 67
- Jan 21, 2021 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 82
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arizona State 66 vs. Arizona 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Arizona State 47
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82