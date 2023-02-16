Who's Playing

Colorado @ Arizona State

Current Records: Colorado 14-12; Arizona State 18-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. The Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. ASU should still be riding high after a win, while Colorado will be looking to right the ship.

ASU beat the California Golden Bears 70-62 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for ASU was guard Desmond Cambridge Jr., who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Colorado and the Utah Utes this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Buffaloes falling 73-62. Forward Tristan da Silva wasn't much of a difference maker for Colorado; da Silva played for 36 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Sun Devils got away with a 60-59 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Colorado have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won eight out of their last 13 games against Arizona State.