Who's Playing
Colorado @ Arizona State
Current Records: Colorado 14-12; Arizona State 18-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. The Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. ASU should still be riding high after a win, while Colorado will be looking to right the ship.
ASU beat the California Golden Bears 70-62 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for ASU was guard Desmond Cambridge Jr., who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Colorado and the Utah Utes this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Buffaloes falling 73-62. Forward Tristan da Silva wasn't much of a difference maker for Colorado; da Silva played for 36 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
The Sun Devils got away with a 60-59 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Colorado have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colorado have won eight out of their last 13 games against Arizona State.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Arizona State 60 vs. Colorado 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - Arizona State 82 vs. Colorado 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 57
- Mar 04, 2021 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Colorado 68 vs. Arizona State 61
- Nov 08, 2019 - Colorado 81 vs. Arizona State 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Colorado 77 vs. Arizona State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arizona State 83 vs. Colorado 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - Colorado 97 vs. Arizona State 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Colorado 90 vs. Arizona State 81
- Jan 05, 2017 - Arizona State 78 vs. Colorado 77
- Feb 28, 2016 - Colorado 79 vs. Arizona State 69