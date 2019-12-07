Watch Arizona State vs. Louisiana: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. Louisiana (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 5-2; Louisiana 5-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells-Fargo Arena. ASU has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Louisiana should be prepared for a fight.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Sun Devils took down the San Francisco Dons 71-67. ASU's F Romello White filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with points to spare, taking the matchup 98-81.

ASU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped ASU to 5-2 and Louisiana to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Sun Devils and the Ragin Cajuns clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 151

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.