Watch Arizona State vs. Louisiana: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Arizona State vs. Louisiana basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 5-2; Louisiana 5-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells-Fargo Arena. ASU has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Louisiana should be prepared for a fight.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Sun Devils took down the San Francisco Dons 71-67. ASU's F Romello White filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with points to spare, taking the matchup 98-81.
ASU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped ASU to 5-2 and Louisiana to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Sun Devils and the Ragin Cajuns clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 151
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
