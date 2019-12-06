Watch Arizona State vs. Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. Louisiana (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 5-2; Louisiana 5-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells-Fargo Arena. The Sun Devils have kept their last three contests to within four points, so Louisiana should be prepared for a fight.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Sun Devils took down the San Francisco Dons 71-67. The Sun Devils' F Romello White filled up the stat sheet. He dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with points to spare, taking the matchup 98-81.

Their wins bumped ASU to 5-2 and Louisiana to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when ASU and Louisiana clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.