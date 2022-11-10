Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Arizona State

Current Records: Northern Arizona 0-1; Arizona State 1-0

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are on the road again Thursday and play against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Desert Financial Arena. ASU will be strutting in after a victory while the Lumberjacks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Northern Arizona ended up a good deal behind the Michigan State Spartans when they played on Monday, losing 73-55. The top scorer for Northern Arizona was Jalen Cone (20 points).

Meanwhile, ASU narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Tarleton State Texans 62-59. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Tarleton State made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Frankie Collins (21 points) was the top scorer for the Sun Devils.

The Lumberjacks are now 0-1 while ASU sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Arizona has only been able to knock down 31.70% percent of their shots, which is the 11th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. ASU experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 33.90% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.