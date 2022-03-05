Who's Playing

Stanford @ Arizona State

Current Records: Stanford 15-14; Arizona State 13-16

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Desert Financial Arena at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Arizona State Sun Devils will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stanford received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 81-69 to the Arizona Wildcats. Forward Harrison Ingram had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, everything went the Sun Devils' way against the California Golden Bears on Thursday as they made off with a 71-44 win. ASU got double-digit scores from five players: guard DJ Horne (13), forward Kimani Lawrence (12), guard Jay Heath (12), guard Marreon Jackson (11), and forward Alonzo Gaffney (11).

Stanford is now 15-14 while ASU sits at 13-16. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stanford is 49th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average. The Sun Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Arizona State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Stanford.