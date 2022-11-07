Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Arizona State

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Tarleton State Texans will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Desert Financial Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for ASU (14-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Tarleton State struggled last season, too, ending up 14-17.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sun Devils ranked 38th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the squad accrued only 65.4 on average (bottom 89%). The Texans had an even harder time: they were 24th worst when it came to points per game last season, with the squad coming up with only 64.6 on average (bottom 93%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

ASU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.09

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.