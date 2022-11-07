Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Arizona State

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Desert Financial Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Texans (14-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start. ASU struggled last year, too, ending up 14-17.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Tarleton State was 24th worst when it came to points per game last season, with the squad coming up with only 64.6 on average (bottom 93%). The Sun Devils experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 38th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the team accrued only 65.4 on average (bottom 89%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.