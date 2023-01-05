Who's Playing

Washington State @ Arizona State

Current Records: Washington State 6-9; Arizona State 11-3

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington State winning the first 51-29 on the road and ASU taking the second 58-55.

Washington State was able to grind out a solid win over the USC Trojans on Sunday, winning 81-71. Washington State got double-digit scores from five players: forward DJ Rodman (16), guard Jabe Mullins (16), guard Justin Powell (15), guard TJ Bamba (14), and forward Mouhamed Gueye (12).

Meanwhile, ASU entered their contest against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Sun Devils took a 69-60 hit to the loss column. Guard Frankie Collins (12 points) was the top scorer for ASU.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Washington State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Washington State's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Arizona State's defeat dropped them down to 11-3. We'll see if Washington State can repeat their recent success or if ASU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a 5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Washington State.