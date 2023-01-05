Who's Playing
Washington State @ Arizona State
Current Records: Washington State 6-9; Arizona State 11-3
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cougars and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington State winning the first 51-29 on the road and ASU taking the second 58-55.
Washington State was able to grind out a solid win over the USC Trojans on Sunday, winning 81-71. Washington State got double-digit scores from five players: forward DJ Rodman (16), guard Jabe Mullins (16), guard Justin Powell (15), guard TJ Bamba (14), and forward Mouhamed Gueye (12).
Meanwhile, ASU entered their contest against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Sun Devils took a 69-60 hit to the loss column. Guard Frankie Collins (12 points) was the top scorer for ASU.
The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Washington State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Washington State's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Arizona State's defeat dropped them down to 11-3. We'll see if Washington State can repeat their recent success or if ASU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a 5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Arizona State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Washington State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Arizona State 58 vs. Washington State 55
- Dec 01, 2021 - Washington State 51 vs. Arizona State 29
- Mar 10, 2021 - Arizona State 64 vs. Washington State 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Arizona State 77 vs. Washington State 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - Arizona State 83 vs. Washington State 74
- Jan 29, 2020 - Washington State 67 vs. Arizona State 65
- Feb 07, 2019 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 70
- Feb 04, 2018 - Arizona State 88 vs. Washington State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Washington State 86 vs. Arizona State 71
- Jan 29, 2017 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 83
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona State 67 vs. Washington State 55
- Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona State 84 vs. Washington State 73