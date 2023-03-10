Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Arizona
Regular Season Records: Arizona State 22-11; Arizona 26-6
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the #8 Arizona Wildcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 10 at T-Mobile Arena in the third round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. ASU earned an 89-88 win in their most recent contest against the Wildcats in February.
ASU earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Thursday. They snuck past the USC Trojans with a 77-72 win. ASU can attribute much of their success to guard Desmond Cambridge Jr., who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Arizona and the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Arizona wrapped it up with a 95-84 victory. Guard Cedric Henderson Jr. and center Oumar Ballo were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 23 points and the latter had 24 points along with six boards.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sun Devils have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 10th in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the contest boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $124.00
Series History
Arizona have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Arizona State.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Arizona State 89 vs. Arizona 88
- Dec 31, 2022 - Arizona 69 vs. Arizona State 60
- Feb 07, 2022 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arizona 67 vs. Arizona State 56
- Jan 25, 2021 - Arizona 80 vs. Arizona State 67
- Jan 21, 2021 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 82
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arizona State 66 vs. Arizona 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Arizona State 47
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82