Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Arizona

Regular Season Records: Arizona State 22-11; Arizona 26-6

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the #8 Arizona Wildcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 10 at T-Mobile Arena in the third round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. ASU earned an 89-88 win in their most recent contest against the Wildcats in February.

ASU earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Thursday. They snuck past the USC Trojans with a 77-72 win. ASU can attribute much of their success to guard Desmond Cambridge Jr., who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Arizona and the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Arizona wrapped it up with a 95-84 victory. Guard Cedric Henderson Jr. and center Oumar Ballo were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 23 points and the latter had 24 points along with six boards.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sun Devils have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 10th in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the contest boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.00

Series History

Arizona have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Arizona State.