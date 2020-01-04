Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Arizona
Current Records: Arizona State 9-4; Arizona 10-3
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the #25 Arizona Wildcats at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The Sun Devils should still be riding high after a victory, while Arizona will be looking to right the ship.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- ASU prevailed over the Texas Southern Tigers 98-81 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Sun Devils was G Alonzo Verge, who had 23 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it looks like Arizona must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 70-67 to the St. John's Red Storm. This was hardly the result Arizona or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12 points over St. John's heading into this contest.
The Sun Devils beat the Wildcats 72-64 when the two teams previously met in March. Will the Sun Devils repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won six out of their last eight games against Arizona State.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82
